NFL legend Tom Brady witnessed how Jalen Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles destroyed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs en route to a comfortable, 40-22 win in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

With the Eagles win practically sealed in the fourth quarter, Brady warned that this brutal loss will probably remain in Mahomes and the Chiefs’ memory longer than their Super Bowl wins, based on his own experience in the NFL.

“It hurts to lose this game,” Brady said during the FOX broadcast, via Matt Geagan of WBZ News. “We lost to the Giants in 2007. That was 17 years ago. We were on the precipice of history and we faced a Giants team that played their hearts out that day and beat us.

“I still haven’t really lived it down, because you care so deeply. And I know that this Chiefs team does as well. Patrick is the ultimate competitor. The reality of a loss in this game is you don’t ever get over them.”

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field prior to Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

How many times has Tom Brady lost in a Super Bowl?

Brady lost three times in the Super Bowl throughout his illustrious career. Two of them came at the hands of Eli Manning and the New York Giants, while the third was against the Eagles, who had Nick Foles under center.

To hear the winningest player in NFL history make such an admission about the impact of his Super Bowl losses, when he has seven rings, reflects how impactful it can be to fell short of the ultimate goal in the big game.

Brady may have won the Super Bowl more times than any other player, but somehow, the times he lost in the final seemed to have a deeper impact on him than the victories.

How many times has Patrick Mahomes lost in a Super Bowl?

Mahomes isn’t strange to that feeling, though. The Chiefs star has a 3-2 record in Super Bowls, with Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia being his second defeat in the big game. The previous one was against none other than Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Super Bowl LIX week, Mahomes revealed that’s the game that still haunts him to this day. And after the loss to Hurts and company, he also admitted that it will be a tough one to swallow.

“Anytime you lose the Super Bowl, it’s the worst feeling. It’ll stick with you for the rest of your career. It hurt more than the wins feel good,” Mahomes said after the loss to the Eagles.