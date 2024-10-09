Trending topics:
Soccer

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announces next job set to begin in 2025

Jurgen Klopp and Red Bull will be working together as of 2025 as the former Liverpool manager announces his new position within the organization.

Jurgen Klopp, German Football Manager arrives to speak to the media on day one of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on August 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesJurgen Klopp, German Football Manager arrives to speak to the media on day one of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on August 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Jurgen Klopp has gotten wings! The former Liverpool manager is ready to take a new position in the sport as he will be the new “Global Head of Soccer” at Red Bull. Klopp will be coordinating all the clubs, including RB Leipzig, Salzburg, New York Red Bull, and more.

Klopp has signed “a new long-term deal” and begins his new position on January 1st, 2025. Klopp left Liverpool after a nine-year spell, where he managed the team to eight championships, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Klopp noted fatigue as the main reason he left Liverpool and even cast doubt on whether he would coach again; his new position will require him to take a long-term approach to his job.

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp’s new position at Red Bull

The 57-year-old will need to provide guidance to the clubs on coaching issues, playing philosophy, player development, and the transfers of players and head coaches.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, shows appreciation to the fans following his final match as Liverpool manager after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, shows appreciation to the fans following his final match as Liverpool manager after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Red Bull website issued a statement on the hiring of one of the most important soccer managers in the last 20 years: “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this.

The role may have changed, but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not. By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve, and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal.

Advertisement

“There are many ways that we can do this, from using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and industries.

“Together we can discover what is possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs, but ultimately, I am one part of an organization that is unique, innovative, and forward-looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”

Advertisement

According to The Daily Mail, Klopp has a clause that allows him to be released from his position if the German national team approaches him. Klopp was most recently linked to the USMNT job but turned it down twice as he had no interest in coaching at that moment.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone issues clear response to Chisholm's comments on Royals' luck
MLB

MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone issues clear response to Chisholm's comments on Royals' luck

NBA News: HC Charles Lee delivers powerful statement on LaMelo Ball following Hornets' win against Heat
NBA

NBA News: HC Charles Lee delivers powerful statement on LaMelo Ball following Hornets' win against Heat

Argentina worried about Hurricane Milton and logistics to get to Venezuela for World Cup qualifying match
Soccer

Argentina worried about Hurricane Milton and logistics to get to Venezuela for World Cup qualifying match

NFL News: Former Steelers player Charlie Batch issues strong message to QB Justin Fields
NFL

NFL News: Former Steelers player Charlie Batch issues strong message to QB Justin Fields

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo