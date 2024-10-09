Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announces next job set to begin in 2025

Jurgen Klopp and Red Bull will be working together as of 2025 as the former Liverpool manager announces his new position within the organization.

Jurgen Klopp has gotten wings! The former Liverpool manager is ready to take a new position in the sport as he will be the new “Global Head of Soccer” at Red Bull. Klopp will be coordinating all the clubs, including RB Leipzig, Salzburg, New York Red Bull, and more.

Klopp has signed “a new long-term deal” and begins his new position on January 1st, 2025. Klopp left Liverpool after a nine-year spell, where he managed the team to eight championships, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Klopp noted fatigue as the main reason he left Liverpool and even cast doubt on whether he would coach again; his new position will require him to take a long-term approach to his job.

Jurgen Klopp’s new position at Red Bull

The 57-year-old will need to provide guidance to the clubs on coaching issues, playing philosophy, player development, and the transfers of players and head coaches.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, shows appreciation to the fans following his final match as Liverpool manager after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Red Bull website issued a statement on the hiring of one of the most important soccer managers in the last 20 years: “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this.

“The role may have changed, but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not. By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve, and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal.

“There are many ways that we can do this, from using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and industries.

“Together we can discover what is possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs, but ultimately, I am one part of an organization that is unique, innovative, and forward-looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”

According to The Daily Mail, Klopp has a clause that allows him to be released from his position if the German national team approaches him. Klopp was most recently linked to the USMNT job but turned it down twice as he had no interest in coaching at that moment.