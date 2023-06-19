Quincy Promes was found guilty of stabbing his cousin at a family reunion in July of 2020. It was the first of two court hearings which Promes lost. The other being connected to drug trafficking which is still ongoing.

Promes was sentenced to 18- months in jail, the midfielder never showed up during the whole court proceedings. Promes remains in Russia where he plays with Spartak Moscow.

The court in the Netherlands determined that Promes did assault his cousin but there was no intent to murder him and for that the judge issued an 18-month sentence.

Quincy Promes guilty of stabbing his cousin

The judge is said to have been very unhappy that Promes never showed up to his court during the trial and that because of that he received the full 18-month sentence rather than the reduced sentence of twelve months.

Promes was also ordered to pay €7,000 in compensation to his cousin for the stabbing. Given that there are no extradition laws between the Netherlands and Russia it is unclear if Promes will return to the country to comply with his sentence. The Netherlands can request extradition if Promes appeal fails.

Promes also has hovering a pending trial for smuggling 1,360 kilograms of narcotics to the Netherlands or Belgium in two shipments in 2020. Promes was indicted due to a wiretap from another investigation pertaining to drug smuggling.