Over the weekend, hundreds of people gathered in Rotterdam for the city's annual marathon, and among them was a former Dutch national team member. He competed for the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup Final, which they eventually lost to Spain.

Arjen Robben had a stellar 21-year playing career, starting at Groningen and including stops at PSV, Chelsea, and Real Madrid until joining Bayern in 2009. His list of accomplishments in Germany includes the Club World Cup, the Club Europe Cup, the Club World Cup, eight Bundesliga championships, and five German Cups.

From 2004 to 2016, the winger played for and captained the Dutch national team, who lost to Spain in the 2010 World Cup Final. He was a legendary player for the Netherlands, where he scored 37 goals in 96 matches.

After the expiration of his contract at Allianz Arena in 2019, the Dutchman moved back to Groningen and announced his retirement the following year. The 39-year-old has recently switched his recreational activity focus to something else.

Arjen Robben has new hobby where he equally excels

He now competes in road races using his lightning-quick pace. At age 39, Arjen Robben ran the 42-kilometer Rotterdam Marathon in under 2 hours and 58 minutes. That equates to a time of 4.23 minutes per kilometer. "I'm really broken, but I made it," he told NOS, after crossing the finish line.

"For a sprinter like me, such a distance is very long. But I like sports and a challenge. Some think 'you are crazy'. But [former Olympic speed skater ] Erben Wennemars always says: once an athlete, always an athlete. I am no longer a top athlete, but I can tell you: I think it is a top sport if you can run a marathon in under 3 hours. This comes very close to winning a great football title. Awesome, I can check this one off", he added.