Al Nassr might be ready to make another big move to help Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown the world that Saudi Arabia is a real possibility for top players. After signing with Al Nassr, several stars like Neymar or Karim Benzema decided to follow his footsteps.

CR7’s impact has been spectacular, becoming the best scorer in the Saudi Pro League and steadily approaching the historic milestone of 900 goals in his professional career.

Of course, the multimillion-dollar contracts are the main attraction for coaches and players to leave Europe. Now, a legend of Real Madrid is very close to joining forces with Cristiano in an attempt to win several titles.

Fernando Hierro could sign with Al Nassr

According to several reports in Mexico, Fernando Hierro has received an impressive offer from Al Nassr. Currently, the former Real Madrid player is the sporting director of Chivas in Liga MX.

Hierro arrived in Guadalajara a year and a half ago trying to give Chivas their first title since 2017. His rebuilding process favored foreign coaches such as Veljko Paunovic and Fernando Gago.

If Hierro accepts the proposal in Saudi Arabia, his role would be practically the same with Al Nassr. He would become the sporting director who can help the team surpass Al Hilal in the next season and compete for the AFC Champions League.