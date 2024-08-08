A colossus of defense, and former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and in the Portugal national team, he has decided to hang up his boots. The Portuguese center-back, known for his great marking and leadership on the pitch, ends a career full of successes and unforgettable moments

His time at Porto, where he became known to the world, and especially at Real Madrid, where he became a legend, consolidated him as one of the best defenders of his generation.

The Leagues and Champions Cup titles, both at club level and with the Portuguese national team, are a testament to his greatness and ability to play under pressure. His legacy transcends sport, as Pepe was always an example of dedication and struggle in every game.

Pepe announced his retirement from soccer

The news of Pepe’s retirement has shocked the world of soccer. The Portuguese center-back, who has left an indelible mark on the beautiful game, has decided to put an end to his professional career. Throughout his career, Pepe has proven to be an exceptional player, both for his technical quality and for his leadership on and off the field.

Pepe of Portugal acknowledges the fan after the team’s defeat and elimination from EURO 2024 in the during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion on July 05, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

His ability to motivate his teammates and to impose his law on defense made him one of the most feared defenders in the world. Undoubtedly, his retirement marks the end of an era and leaves a void that is difficult to fill in world football.

Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements: an unbeatable duo

At Real Madrid, they won several Spanish Leagues and Champions League together, making Real Madrid the most winning team in this tournament. Similarly, one of the most emotional moments of their career together was the conquest of Euro 2016. Pepe was fundamental in defense, while Cristiano Ronaldo led the team in attack. Both players were key players in the conquest of the first edition of the UEFA Nations League, a title that consolidated Portugal as one of the strongest teams in Europe.

The partnership between Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and the Portuguese national team was one of the most successful in modern football. Both players, with their unique characteristics, perfectly complemented their skills and forged a friendship that transcended the pitch.