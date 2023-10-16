Lionel Messi had a big decision to make in the summer. With his contract at Paris Saint-Germain coming to an end, the Argentine superstar was expected to make a sensational return to Barcelona. However, he ended up joining MLS outfit Inter Miami.

The decision took everyone by surprise, and it immediately changed everything both for the league and the South Florida team. Shortly after Messi announced his next team, the Herons managed to pull off other stellar signings by bringing in Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Of course, many other players have been linked with David Beckham’s team from the moment Messi set foot in the United States. The latest reports suggest another Barcelona player could leave Spain for Major League Soccer, so Miami may have a chance to add another big name to its squad.

Report: Sergi Roberto considering leaving Barca for MLS in 2024

According to Mundo Deportivo, Sergi Roberto is considering a move to the United States next year. The Spaniard’s deal with Barcelona runs out in June 2024, and it could be the right moment to say goodbye.

The report claims Sergi Roberto knows he’s not getting any younger – he turns 32 in February – which is why he could leave the Catalan side after 14 seasons. Besides, the aforementioned outlet understands the full-back sees a lot of growth in MLS ahead of the 2024 Copa America and 2026 World Cup.

But there are other crucial factors that would make him consider this idea. While his playing time at Barcelona has been limited this term, Sergi Roberto has already expressed his fascination with the US, especially with New York, and he also speaks English. Besides, he reportedly had great references from other players.

Sergi Roberto with little playing time at Barca

Even though he’s been chosen as first captain following the departures of Busquets and Alba, Sergi Roberto has barely seen the field this season. With only two starts in 11 games, he’s the 16th player with most minutes on the team.

Joao Cancelo’s presence gives little room for the veteran full-back, who can also operate as a midfielder. Even so, Sergi Roberto has never complained or shown signs of frustration with his role.

But he reportedly started to realize this is the beginning of the end to his wonderful time at Barcelona. The idea of playing in the US was already on his mind, and other players seem to encourage it.

Apart from the Inter Miami stars and Riqui Puig, who is playing for the LA Galaxy, Sergi Roberto also received great comments about the league from former Barca players Oriol Rosell, Ilie Sanchez, Andreu Fontas and Jonathan dos Santos. He doesn’t have to make any decision soon, so we’ll have to wait and see what’s next for the Barca icon.