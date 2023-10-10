Being a soccer star means constant photos, selfies, and autographs; it simply comes with the territory. Even on the worst of days a player must suck it up and do the duties for many fans looking to meet their heroes. For João Cancelo at Barcelona he has come under scrutiny over the way he treated some “fans” as he was leaving the Barcelona training ground.

The video shows a group of teenage and twenty something fans asking for photos, with Cancelo in his car, and autographs but the player is firm to state that some of the autograph seekers are “here every day”. Cancelo goes as far as saying no to one of the people looking for an autograph.

On social media the video was uploaded, and many fans hit back at Cancelo for not signing autographs and having a bad attitude. The full back took to social media to clear up what happened and maintains his stance on “supposed fans” looking to make a profit from the passion of others.

João Cancelo responds to online criticism

After the video showed Cancelo saying to a Barcelona supporter, “You’re so annoying, my God. You are here every day. Do I have to stop my car every day?” Many fans were not pleased with the player, but Cancelo cleared it all up by responding to the comments.



“For all the stupidity that is being written (on Instagram) in the comments I have a few things to say.



“First of all, they are not supporters, they are “kids” that are in their 20’s who go every day at the entrance of the club, at the park when I am with my daughter, or simply having dinner with my girlfriend.





“Second, they ask for autographs on training gear and jerseys to resell them later. And this repeats every day, it’s always the same people.”



Cancelo went on to state, “These people don’t respect the space of others.” For Cancelo clearing up the air will smooth things over with the Barcelona fans where he has started on the right foot at the club.





Cancelo’s numbers at Barcelona



Cancelo has played in six La Liga games and has scored two goals and provided 1 assist in league play so far. Cancelo has also played in both UEFA Champions League matches this season.



Currently on loan from Manchester City, Cancelo has played for a who’s who of clubs, ranging from Benfica, Valencia, Inter Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City where he had 5 goals in 98 Premier League appearances.