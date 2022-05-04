Fortaleza and River Plate will face-off in Brazil for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F. This game will be played at Arena Castelao. River Plate seek to clinch a spot in the Round of 16, while Fortaleza are still fighting for the second place of this group. If you are in the United States you can watch the game on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).
Fortaleza have registered 2 losses and 1 win in this year's international tournament. They are in 4th place of this group. Fortaleza are still in fight for the 2nd place with 3 games left in the Group Stage. However, this will be their last home game in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. They will have to earn their spot to the Round of 16 Stage as visitors.
On the other side, River Plate have an unbeaten record in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage with 3 wins in a row. They have scored 5 times and conceded just once. If River Plate manage to win they will be qualified to the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 Stage.
Fortaleza vs River Plate: Match Information
Date: Thrusday, May 5, 2022.
Time: 6:00 PM (ET)
Location: Arena Castelao, Fortaleza, Brazil
Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)
Fortaleza vs River Plate: Time by States in the US
ET: 6:00 PM
CT: 5:00 PM
MT: 4:00 PM
PT: 3:00 PM
Fortaleza vs River Plate: Storylines
River Plate are at the top of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F table. The Argentinian side is one of the best teams in this year's international tournament. They are one win away from the Round of 16 Stage, however their last visit to Brazil could bring bad memories back to them. They lost 3-0 to Atletico Mineiro back in 2021. On other side Fortaleza are playing for their first time in the Copa Libertadores. As hosts, they have 1 win and 1 loss in this year's international tournament, they seek to win for the second time in a row.
Fortaleza vs River Plate: How to watch or stream live in the US
This game between Fortaleza and River Plate for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS.
Fortaleza vs River Plate: Prediction and Odds
Oddsmakers in the United States have already made their predictions for this Copa Libertadores Group Stage game. Caesars see River Plate as favorites with +129 odds, while Fortaleza have +210 odds. A draw would result in a +230 payout.
Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with Copa Libertadores at Caesars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!