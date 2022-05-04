Fortaleza will play against River Plate at Arena Castelao for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F. Read here to know all about how to watch the game, information, storylines, prediction and odds in the US.

Fortaleza vs River Plate: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores in the US

Fortaleza and River Plate will face-off in Brazil for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F. This game will be played at Arena Castelao. River Plate seek to clinch a spot in the Round of 16, while Fortaleza are still fighting for the second place of this group. If you are in the United States you can watch the game on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Fortaleza have registered 2 losses and 1 win in this year's international tournament. They are in 4th place of this group. Fortaleza are still in fight for the 2nd place with 3 games left in the Group Stage. However, this will be their last home game in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. They will have to earn their spot to the Round of 16 Stage as visitors.

On the other side, River Plate have an unbeaten record in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage with 3 wins in a row. They have scored 5 times and conceded just once. If River Plate manage to win they will be qualified to the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 Stage.

Fortaleza vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Thrusday, May 5, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Arena Castelao, Fortaleza, Brazil

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)