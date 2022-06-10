France and Croatia face off on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here, you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch in the US and Canada.

France vs Croatia: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in the US and Canada

Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League will bring us a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final when France welcome Croatia to the Stade de France. Here you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV. If you’re in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

The reigning world champions – who are also defending the Nations League crown – began their campaign on the wrong foot, losing to Denmark before sharing the points with Croatia and Austria. Didier Deschamps’ men now return home aiming to grab their first win in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Zlatko Dalic’s men come from a hard-fought victory over Denmark, leaving France bottom of Group A. However, this will be a huge test for Croatia ahead of Qatar 2022, where they’ll try and have deep run like four years ago in Russia.

France vs Croatia: Date

France and Croatia will face each other on Monday, June 13 at Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Their previous meeting on Matchday 2 ended in a 1-1 draw.

France vs Croatia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch France vs Croatia in the US and Canada

The game to be played between France and Croatia on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV and by DAZN in Canada. Other option in the US: ViX.

How to watch France vs Croatia anywhere

If you’re not in the United States nor Canada but want to watch this exciting game between France and Croatia you can do so by using Atlas VPN.