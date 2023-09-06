France vs Ireland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Euro 2024 qualifiers in your country

Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers has a championship contending team. It’s going to involve France facing Ireland at Parc des Princes. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. significant ahead between teams ready to.

France enjoyed a perfect start of the tournament without dropping any point thus far in four matchups. Their four consecutive victories positioned them as the leaders, which means that their qualification is almost secured.

Ireland are going to fight for that second spot behind the best team in the group, but it’s not an easy road considering how they began this competition. Having only defeated Gibraltar in their three matches forces them to perform better.

France vs Ireland: Kick-Off Time

France will confront Ireland at Parc des Princes on Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers this Thursday, September 7.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 8)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 00:15 AM (September 8)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 8)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 8)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (September 8)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 8)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch France vs Ireland in your country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina, ESPN Argentina, ESPN Play Sur

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Sport X,TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English,beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: TF1, TF1 Live, Molotov

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Nitro

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: RCTI

International: UEFA.tv, UEFA Champions League App

Ireland: RTE Player, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, RTE 2

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Sky Sport Summer, SKY Go Italia, TV8, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden: V Sport Football,Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Nitro, SRF Play, RTS Sport, SRF zwei, RTS 2, TF1 Suisse

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

UK: Viaplay Sports 2,Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2