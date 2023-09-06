Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers has a championship contending team. It’s going to involve France facing Ireland at Parc des Princes. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. significant ahead between teams ready to.
France enjoyed a perfect start of the tournament without dropping any point thus far in four matchups. Their four consecutive victories positioned them as the leaders, which means that their qualification is almost secured.
Ireland are going to fight for that second spot behind the best team in the group, but it’s not an easy road considering how they began this competition. Having only defeated Gibraltar in their three matches forces them to perform better.
France vs Ireland: Kick-Off Time
France will confront Ireland at Parc des Princes on Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers this Thursday, September 7.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 8)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 00:15 AM (September 8)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 8)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 8)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (September 8)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 8)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to watch France vs Ireland in your country
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina, ESPN Argentina, ESPN Play Sur
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Sport X,TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English,beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: TF1, TF1 Live, Molotov
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Nitro
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1
Indonesia: RCTI
International: UEFA.tv, UEFA Champions League App
Ireland: RTE Player, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, RTE 2
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Sky Sport Summer, SKY Go Italia, TV8, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sweden: V Sport Football,Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, Nitro, SRF Play, RTS Sport, SRF zwei, RTS 2, TF1 Suisse
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
UK: Viaplay Sports 2,Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2