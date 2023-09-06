Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers has a significant matchup ahead between teams ready to contend. It’s going to involve Netherlands facing Greece at Philips Stadion. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Netherlands didn’t have the start they were hoping for as their fourth place in the group has them behind. However, they have only played two matches considering they were defeated by France and beat Gibraltar.
Greece had a favorable first steps in the competition, winning two of their three matches so far to stand behind only France thus far. This should be a huge match for both as they aim to finishing among the best two teams in the group.
Netherlands vs Greece: Kick-Off Time
Netherlands will confront Greece at Philips Stadion on Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers this Thursday, September 7.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 8)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 00:15 AM (September 8)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 8)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 8)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (September 8)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 8)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to watch Netherlands vs Greece in your country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, SporTV 2
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark,TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Alpha TV, Nova Sports Prime
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision
International: UEFA.tv, UEFA Champions League App
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: NPO 3/Zapp
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga
Sweden: V Sport Football,Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Xtra
United States: ViX