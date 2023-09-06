Netherlands vs Greece: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Euro 2024 qualifiers in your country

Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers has a significant matchup ahead between teams ready to contend. It’s going to involve Netherlands facing Greece at Philips Stadion. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Netherlands didn’t have the start they were hoping for as their fourth place in the group has them behind. However, they have only played two matches considering they were defeated by France and beat Gibraltar.

Greece had a favorable first steps in the competition, winning two of their three matches so far to stand behind only France thus far. This should be a huge match for both as they aim to finishing among the best two teams in the group.

Netherlands vs Greece: Kick-Off Time

Netherlands will confront Greece at Philips Stadion on Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers this Thursday, September 7.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 8)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 00:15 AM (September 8)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 8)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 8)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (September 8)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 8)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Netherlands vs Greece in your country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, SporTV 2

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark,TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Alpha TV, Nova Sports Prime

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision

International: UEFA.tv, UEFA Champions League App

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: NPO 3/Zapp

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga

Sweden: V Sport Football,Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Xtra

United States: ViX