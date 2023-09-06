Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers has a pair of teams looking to bounce back. It’s going to involve Poland facing Faroe Islands at Stadion Narodowy. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Poland had a very poor start of the competition, having lost against Czech Republic and Moldova in the three games they have played thus far. They only have three points, so they must defeat the weakest team in the group.
Faroe Islands don’t appear as a candidate to finish in the top two that qualifies for the Euro in this five-team group. However, their tournament hasn’t been terrible considering they could rescue a tie against Moldova on Matchday 1.
Poland vs Faroe Islands: Kick-Off Time
Poland will confront Faroe Islands at Stadion Narodowy on Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers this Thursday, September 7.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 8)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
Faroe Islands: 7:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 00:15 AM (September 8)
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 8)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to watch Poland vs Faroe Islands in your country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Faroe Islands: TV2 Play Denmark, KvF
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport OTT 4
Greece: Nova Sports News
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: TVP1, TVP Sport, Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 6 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
UK: Viaplay UK
United States: ViX