Poland vs Faroe Islands: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Euro 2024 qualifiers in your country

Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers has a pair of teams looking to bounce back. It’s going to involve Poland facing Faroe Islands at Stadion Narodowy. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Poland had a very poor start of the competition, having lost against Czech Republic and Moldova in the three games they have played thus far. They only have three points, so they must defeat the weakest team in the group.

Faroe Islands don’t appear as a candidate to finish in the top two that qualifies for the Euro in this five-team group. However, their tournament hasn’t been terrible considering they could rescue a tie against Moldova on Matchday 1.

Poland vs Faroe Islands: Kick-Off Time

Poland will confront Faroe Islands at Stadion Narodowy on Matchday 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers this Thursday, September 7.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 8)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

Faroe Islands: 7:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 00:15 AM (September 8)

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 8)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Poland vs Faroe Islands in your country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Faroe Islands: TV2 Play Denmark, KvF

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 4

Greece: Nova Sports News

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: TVP1, TVP Sport, Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 6 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

UK: Viaplay UK

United States: ViX