Watch France vs Ireland for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

France play against Ireland in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2024 Euro qualifiers. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch France vs Ireland FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

The French team, as expected, comfortably leads Group B, and its qualification for the next Euro 2024 is well underway. With a perfect 12 points out of 12 possible, the French enjoy a significant advantage over their competitors.

Naturally, they aim to maintain and, if possible, expand this lead, which is why they are determined to pursue victory. Their opponents will be Ireland, who may not be considered among the main favorites for a top-two finish, but they are still determined to spring a surprise.

When will France vs Ireland be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the 2024 Euro qualifiers between France and Ireland will be played this Thursday, September 7 at 2:45 PM (ET).

France vs Ireland: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch France vs Ireland

This 2024 Euro qualifiers game between France and Ireland will be broadcast on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.