Karim Benzema reacted to the conflict between Hamas and Israel only a few days ago on X (Twitter). “All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children,” the Al-Hilal star wrote.

His comments made a lot of noise, especially in France, where he’s recently been accused of having links to a terrorist organization. In an appearance on CNews, the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said: “Mr. Karim Benzema, he has ties, as we all know, with the Muslim Brotherhood.”

The Muslim Brotherhood is a transnational Islamic organization considered terrorist in France. Darmanin wasn’t the only one to react to Benzema’s post on X with strong accusations against the striker.

Karim Benzema receives strong accusations in France

Speaking on the same TV channel, Nadine Morano – another French politician – also called the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner an “agent of Hamas propaganda” shortly after he sent prayers to the people of Gaza.

“Just by writing that, he is an agent of Hamas propaganda because Hamas has a strategy to physically destroy Isreal, but also to destroy Israel through international public opinion,” Morano said.

Benzema also received harsh criticism from a colleague. Former Israeli goalkeeper David “Dudu” Aouate responded to the former Real Madrid star’s post with on five different languages with strong words.

The retired keeper, who played for the likes of Racing Santander, Deportivo La Coruna and Mallorca in Spain, wrote to Benzema in Israeli, French, English, Arabic and Spanish. The post has been flagged by the platform for possibly violating the social media’s rules against hateful content.

Other players who showed support for Gaza

While Benzema’s message has probably made the most noise, he was not the only soccer player who voiced his support for the inhabitants of Gaza.

Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia), Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray), Nabil Fekir (Betis), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Ahmed Abdel Kader (Al Ahly), Musa Al-Taamari (Montpellier), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly) or Nassir Mazraoui (Bayern Munich) have also shown solidarity with Palestine.