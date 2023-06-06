Karim Benzema's salary at Al Ittihad: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year?

After 14 unforgettable years with the Spanish giants, Karim Benzema decided it was time to leave Real Madrid. The Frenchman has already agreed to join Al Ittihad as a free agent, landing one of the most lucrative deals on Earth.

The 35-year-old striker is a stellar signing for the Saudi Pro League, which continues to increase its exposure after Al-Nassr pulled off the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

Last year, Benzema won the Ballon d’Or following a fantastic season in which he stole the show by helping Madrid win their 14th UEFA Champions League title. Now, he’s ready to increase his wealth before calling it a career.

Karim Benzema’s contract with Al Ittihad

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Karim Benzema signed a two-year contract with option for further season at Al Ittihad. Needless to say, the most important thing about this deal is how much he’ll make in the Gulf state.

How much will Karim Benzema make a week?

With commercial deals included, Karim Benzema will reportedly make nearly €200 million per season, which would break down like this: €16,666,666 a month; €4,166,666 a week; €595,238 a day; €24,802 an hour; €413 a minute; and €6.9 a second.