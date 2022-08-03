One of the Premier League's other heavyweights is poised to compete with Manchester United for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong's services. In fact, they have already contacted the Blaugrana and opened talks with the 25-year-old star.

After a grueling July, Barcelona are looking forward to a busy August. Getting rid of Frenkie de Jong will be a difficult task for the Catalan side as the month progresses.

The Dutch midfielder is a crucial part of the club's market plan, as far as the club is concerned. Because of his enormous compensation package, the Blaugrana are unable to sign any new players until that money is paid.

Consequently, they are keen to get him out of the way before things get started. A transfer for the midfielder to Old Trafford has been hotly rumored by many. However, his departure from Camp Nou is being thwarted by the current circumstances.

Frenkie De Jong to join Premier League but not Manchester United?

Even if Manchester United are interested in signing the player, the Red Devils cannot guarantee him UEFA Champions League appearances in the upcoming season. Thus, the Premier League side are ready and waiting for the midfielder's reaction before shelling out any cash.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have begun direct discussions with Xavi Hernandez's squad to capture the gifted midfielder. Over the past week, Manchester City had Marc Cucurella, but the Blues snatched him away from them. To make matters more interesting, they are now attempting to defeat another local competitor.

According to The Athletic, the London-based team have initiated direct negotiations with Barcelona and are hopeful that a deal can be struck for the 25-year-old. However, they lag behind their Premier League competitors, with Manchester United having already agreed to pay €85 million for the ace.

Chelsea have apparently been interested in signing De Jong for some time, and it seems that the club is now moving to complete a deal for the Netherlands international. The midfielder's future in Spain might have been one of the themes of a meeting between Chelsea owner Boehly and Barca's executives last month.