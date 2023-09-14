Playing time is important for soccer players, especially young prospects, but when for whatever reason a coach does not put you in, or seldom uses your services, things can get frustrating real fast. That was the case for CF Montréal’s attacking midfielder Matko Miljevic.



Miljevic has been in Major League Soccer since 2021, and at 22, can account for 45 matches across three seasons. In 2023, Miljevic has seen his playing time reduced considerably, playing in only 8 games and providing 1 assist in only 123 minutes, less than two full games.





Miljevic missed most of the early part of the season due to injury but since he gained full fitness in May, he has only been used off the bench. This situation severely frustrated the midfielder who took it upon himself to register in an amateur league in Montreal under a fake name and played without the team’s permission.



Matko Miljevic banned from playing in amateur league



The former Argentinos Juniors player born in Miami, Florida registered under a fake name in the QCSL (Ligue Quebecoise de Soccer Calcetto), playing in three matches before he was found out according to Sports Bible, then in another match when he accompanied a friend, Miljevic punched an opposing player during the match. The league decided to ban Miljevic for life but when the news broke the USYNT U-20 player now faces huge repercussions from MLS.



Miljevic, who was invited by a close friend to play in the amateur league, is in breach of contract and could face a suspension. The player who was punched by Miljevic is pressing charges and the amateur league stated there had been “other incidents” involving Miljevic.



Miljevic is not a run of the mill roster player his credentials are very impressive having played his youth career at Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors in Argentina before moving to MLS. Miljevic also represented both the Argentine and United States youth national teams.





Miljevic’s family moved to the United States during the Argentine economic crisis of 2001, at the moment ,CF Montréal has offered no statement on the matter or any disciplinary action against the player.