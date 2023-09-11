Antoine Griezmann still has a lot in the tank, the World Cup winner is with the French national team preparing for a friendly against 2024 Euro host Germany, who are coming off of a 4-1 defeat to Japan. Griezmann started for France in their 2-0 win against the Republic of Ireland in Euro 2024 qualifiers.

At the club level the 2018 World Cup’s bronze ball winner is now in his third season and second stint with LaLiga side Atlético Madrid where Griezmann has 25 goals in 87 appearances, but before that had 133 goals in 257 games in his five-year first stint, where the Frenchman won three titles.

Rumors began to surface last week over a possible move for Griezmann, who has two years left on his Atlético Madrid contract has a firm decision as to where he might go to next.

Antoine Griezmann on his future

As reported by Jonathan Tannenwald, Griezmann doubled down on rumors of his possible transfer to Major League Soccer, as Griezmann stated that in the future he intends to “play in MLS”.

According to transfer reporter Ekrem Konur, Inter Miami have their sights set on Antoine Griezmann, the World Cup winner has always expressed his long desire to play in MLS and the opportunity could happen as soon as 2024.

According to Konur, “According to our information, the leaders of the American club are seriously considering recruiting Griezmann next summer. They would be willing to offer him a 2-year contract plus an optional year with an annual salary of $10 million. Contacts exist in this sense between the two parties. The price set by Atlético Madrid, €25 million, the amount of his release clause, could, however, be an obstacle.”

Initial rumors are that Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez could come to the club, but at 36 and with a knee issue, Inter Miami is also lining up other possibilities than the Uruguayan striker, and Griezmann fits the mold as Inter Miami will readjust their roster for the 2024 where it is stated the club will go for broke in Lionel Messi’s first full season in MLS.