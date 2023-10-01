Fulham vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Fulham play against Chelsea this Monday, October 2 in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It’s a new edition of the West London derby, and contrary to recent years, Fulham appears to be in a better position heading into this game. While they haven’t had outstanding performances, they have managed to accumulate 8 points, which puts them 5 points away from qualifying for cup competitions. However, they are also just 5 points away from the relegation zone.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is proving that quantity does not necessarily equate to quality. Despite boasting a wealth of individual talent and having spent a significant fortune on players, they have only amassed 5 points so far. If they don’t start winning soon, they could find themselves just 2 points away from the relegation places.

Fulham vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 3)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 3)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 3)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 3)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 3)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 3)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 3)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 3)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Fulham vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Video, SCTV

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App