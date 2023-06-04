Many of the world’s greatest football players got their start in the Premier League, often considered the best league in the world. Fans have been enthralled by the remarkable talents, unyielding tenacity, and exceptional contributions of these players, whether it be via fascinating goals or dazzling assists.

The league’s high intensity and strong competition have produced several greats who have changed English football forever. There has been so much skill at every position on the field, from flashy wingers to sturdy defenders.

Countless legends have donned the uniforms of Premier League clubs throughout the years, making it difficult to choose an all-time ultimate XI. In light of this, the Daily Mail have utilized ChatGPT to choose a team that exemplifies everything that is great about the EPL.

What is Premier League’s ultimate XI according to ChatGPT?

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence system, has picked its ideal Premier League lineup, albeit some fans may be startled by some of the notable absences. When asked by Daily Mail, “Can you give me your ultimate Premier League football team?” the tool responded with a 4-3-3 system with 11 players from the league.

In goal, the renowned Peter Schmeichel gets the nod. The back four consists of Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool, as well as Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, and Ashley Cole, all three of whom have since retired.

The legendary Reds midfielder Steven Gerrard is situated amid other greats like Patrick Viera and Paul Scholes. In addition to today’s modern superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the attack also includes retro aces like Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

However, notable players like Ryan Giggs, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney, and Gareth Bale aren’t in the squad. The current greats Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland—who scored the most goals in a Premier League season—are all absent.