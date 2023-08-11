Newcastle United vs Aston Villa: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Newcastle United will receive Aston Villa this Saturday, August 12 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest online free in the US on Fubo]

The upcoming weekend heralds the inaugural Matchday of the Premier League, ushering in the opportunity to witness each team’s opening game and thereby discern their respective objectives. Among those poised to contend at the upper echelons are Newcastle, whose remarkable progress in the previous season is impossible to overlook.

Transforming from a team that languished near the bottom in 2020/2021, Newcastle surged ahead in the subsequent 2022/2023 campaign to secure a berth in the Champions League—an undeniable feat that signifies significant advancement, and one they are eager to sustain. On the Aston Villa front, they not only cast off the shadows of seasons marked by relegation battles but also secured a spot in the Conference League. This season, they are poised to aim even higher.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (August 13)

Bangladesh: 10:30 AM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (August 13)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 13)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (August 13)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (August 13)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (August 13)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: Sky Sport 255, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW.