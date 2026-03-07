Where to watch DC United vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2026 MLS

DC United square off with Inter Miami in what will be a 2026 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

Watch DC United vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Apple TV

After opening the season with a loss to Los Angeles FC, Inter Miami bounced back in style with a 4-2 win over Orlando City SC in the heated Florida Derby, with Lionel Messi leading the charge.

Their next opponent, DC United, enters with a similar start to the campaign after defeating Philadelphia Union 1-0 before dropping their last match by the same score against Austin FC, leaving both teams eager to gain early momentum in the MLS season.

When will the DC United vs Inter Miami match be played?

DC United play against Inter Miami this Saturday, March 7, in a 2026 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

Sean Johnson of DC United – Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

DC United vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch DC United vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune Apple TV to catch the 2026 MLS regular season showdown between DC United and Inter Miami live in the USA.