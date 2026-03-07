Trending topics:
Is Lionel Messi playing today in Baltimore for Inter Miami vs DC United in 2026 MLS Matchday 3?

Inter Miami face DC United for 2026 MLS Matchday 3, and many are wondering if Lionel Messi will be featured in the starting XI for the high-profile clash in Baltimore.

By Gianni Taina

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
Lionel Messis Inter Miami continue their 2026 MLS road trip today with a Matchday 3 clash against DC United. Notably, the game will not take place in Washington, D.C.; instead, the fixture has been moved to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to accommodate the high demand from fans eager to see the Argentine superstar in person.

Messi is expected to serve as the starting captain for Javier Mascherano’s side this afternoon as Inter Miami search for their second win of the season. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is coming off a dominant performance in last week’s Florida Derby.

Leo led Miami to a 4-2 victory over Orlando City with a brace, including a fantastic free kick goal. That win helped the club steady itself following a disappointing 3-0 loss to LAFC in their season opener.

They face a DC United squad also looking to regain momentum. After defeating the Philadelphia Union 1-0 to start the year, the Black-and-Red suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Austin FC in their last outing. Now playing in a NFL-sized stadium in Baltimore, DC United will look to leverage the massive crowd to secure a vital three points against the reigning league favorites.

Tweet placeholder
Messi closing in on 900 career goals

Beyond the three points, all eyes will be on Messi as he approaches a historic statistical milestone. The Argentine currently sits at 898 career goals; a brace this afternoon would make him only the second player in the history of the sport to reach the 900-goal mark, joining long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Javier Mascherano on Lionel Messi getting close to 900 career goals: ‘I’m just a privileged spectator’

Additionally, Messi’s recent strike against Orlando brought his career free-kick total to 70. He is now within striking distance of the all-time Brazilian legends at the top of the list: Juninho Pernambucano (72), Roberto Dinamite (75), and Marcelinho Carioca (78).

