For the Matchday 7 of the 2022/2023 Premier League would have this game that Fulham and Chelsea would play at Craven Cottage. However, this game will not be postponed and here we tell you why.

Fulham and Chelsea were due to play each other in a game valid for Matchday 7 of the Premier League this Saturday, September 10 at the Craven Cottage Stadium in Fulham, West London, England. However, by order of the Premier League itself, this game will not be played and here we tell you why it was postponed.

Chelsea come from a difficult week. After the loss to Dinamo Zagreb in Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League group stage, coach Tuchel had to drop his load as a result of poor results at the start of the season. This suspension will allow the "Blues" to have one more week to elect the German's successor.

Their rivals were going to be the local Fulham, who had a great start in search of their main objective which is to maintain the category. With 8 points, product of 2 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses. At the moment they are far from the relegation zone. Also, their performances were quite good even when they lost.

Matchday 7 postponed

Not just this game, but the entirety of Matchday 7 was postponed. This is due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. This was explained by the Premier League in a tweet: "As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed". A similar decision was taken in the leagues of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

On the day of her death, Thursday, September 8, 2022, also through its official Twitter account, the PL expressed: "The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty”.

