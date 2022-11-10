Fulham will face Manchester United for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Manchester United will visit or the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream in the United States. You can watch it in the US through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada on FuboTV Canada.

It is the last Matchday before the start of Qatar 2022 and the teams want to finish the Premier League in the best possible way before the restart at the end of December. Fulham after gaining promotion to the PL have had a really good performance, even fighting for the qualification zone to the international cups.

Of course, they want to continue in the best way and for that they will look for a victory at home. Although it will not be easy for them, since their rivals will be Manchester United, who have had a rather irregular performance, with very good and very bad games. Although if they have a good performance, they are undoubtedly the favorites to win this match.

Fulham vs Manchester United: Date

This 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 16 game between Fulham and Manchester United will take place at the Craven Cottage in London, England will be played on Sunday, November 13 at 11:30 AM (ET).

Fulham vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Fulham vs Manchester United

Fulham and Manchester United will play this 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 16 game on Sunday, November 13 at 11:30 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial); while of you are in Canada on FuboTV Canada. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options for US: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, USA Network.

