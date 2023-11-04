Fulham and Manchester United meet in the 2023-2024 Premier League. This game will take place at Craven Cottage in London. United have struggled for consistency this season. They have been very good in some games, but have also been very poor in others. Their defense has been a particular concern, conceding 16 goals in 10 games.
Fulham only thinks about climbing spots in the standings, they are in 14th place in the table with 12 points and a recent draw against Brighton 1-1 on the road. The most recent victory for them was against Sheffield United at home by 3-1.
Manchester United continue to have problems to win games, so far they are in 8th position in the Premier League table with 15 points and a record of 3-2 in the last five games. The most recent game was a painful 0-3 defeat against Manchester City that ended their 2-game winning streak.
Fulham vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Fulham and Manchester United play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Saturday, November 4 at Craven Cottage in London. Overall, both Fulham and Manchester United have had mixed starts to the season. Fulham have been impressive in attack, but leaky in defense. Manchester United have been inconsistent, but have shown flashes of brilliance.
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM November 5
Belgium: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Canada: 8:30 AM
Croatia: 2:30 PM
Denmark: 2:30 PM
Egypt: 3:30 PM
France: 2:30 PM
Germany: 2:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:30 AM
Iran: 5:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 3:30 PM
Italy: 2:30 PM
Jamaica: 8:30 PM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 PM
Morocco: 2:30 PM
Netherlands: 2:30 PM
New Zealand: 2:30 AM November 5
Norway: 2:30 PM
Poland: 2:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 2:30 PM
South Africa: 3:30 PM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Sweden: 2:30 PM
Switzerland: 2:30 PM
UAE: 5:30 PM
UK: 1:30 PM
United States: 8:30 AM
Fulham vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+, ESPNNOW, NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROAD, Stv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, discovery+
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Malta: TSN2 Malta
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN Spain, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports Ultimate
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), nbcsports.com, USA Network, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App