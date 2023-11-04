Fulham vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Fulham and Manchester United meet in the 2023-2024 Premier League. This game will take place at Craven Cottage in London. United have struggled for consistency this season. They have been very good in some games, but have also been very poor in others. Their defense has been a particular concern, conceding 16 goals in 10 games.

Fulham only thinks about climbing spots in the standings, they are in 14th place in the table with 12 points and a recent draw against Brighton 1-1 on the road. The most recent victory for them was against Sheffield United at home by 3-1.

Manchester United continue to have problems to win games, so far they are in 8th position in the Premier League table with 15 points and a record of 3-2 in the last five games. The most recent game was a painful 0-3 defeat against Manchester City that ended their 2-game winning streak.

Fulham vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Fulham and Manchester United play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Saturday, November 4 at Craven Cottage in London. Overall, both Fulham and Manchester United have had mixed starts to the season. Fulham have been impressive in attack, but leaky in defense. Manchester United have been inconsistent, but have shown flashes of brilliance.

Fulham vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

