Gaga Slonina talks about Mauricio Pochettino and what he brings to USMNT

Mauricio Pochettino has yet to be formally announced by US Soccer as the new USMNT manager, but Gaga Slonina, who worked briefly under Pochettino, has an idea of what fans and players should expect.

USMNT fans are starting to get impatient, but Mauricio Pochettino looks more and more likely to be the new USMNT manager. The former Chelsea manager is still finalizing his departure from his previous position, and when everything is settled, the Argentine should be announced by US Soccer.

Influenced by Marcelo Bielsa, Pochettino is a hard-nosed coach who pushes his players to be professional on and off the field. The former PSG boss is also known for elevating younger talents, as did Bielsa.

In speaking with CBS Golazo, promising future USMNT goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, who worked briefly with Pochettino at Chelsea, knows that Pochettino is a massive upgrade for the program.

Gaga Slonina on Pochettino

“Camps are going to be tough, that’s for sure. He’s a guy that pushes his players to work off the field in training. How you train is how you play; I think that’s the mindset he goes into it with.

“(Pochettino is) a very tactical-minded coach. I think it’s going to be very difficult to adapt to that and everything, but the players will pick it up. There are class players on the USMNT, so it’s going to be a change for sure, but one that we’ll be able to adapt to,” Slonina stated to CBS.

Slonina, who is only 20, is considered by many to be one of the top goalkeeping prospects in the world. After making his debut with the Chicago Fire in MLS, the Addison, Illinois, native was sold to Chelsea but has yet to make a first-team appearance. Instead, he was loaned to Eupen in Belgium last season, where he received rave reviews.

This season, Gaga is with Barnsley in EFL League One, where he has started off strongly, earning a man of the match award after the team’s first game. Many pundits are pushing for Slonina to start getting games with the full national team given the USMNT’s current goalkeeper pool.