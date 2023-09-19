Galatasaray vs Kobenhavn: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Galatasaray play against Kobenhavn this Wednesday, September 20 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Galatasaray vs Kobenhavn online in the US on Paramount +]

It is a game that holds greater significance than it might initially appear. Although it is only the first Matchday, and there is still a long journey ahead after this opening game, it is not an exaggeration to say that for these two teams, this match is indeed an early final.

They are in the same group as Manchester United and Bayern Munich, who are undoubtedly the top contenders for the first two positions. Therefore, if either of these two rivals wishes to compete for a spot in the round of 16 against the English or German teams, these two rivales must secure a victory in this match.

Galatasaray vs Kobenhavn: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 3:45 AM (September 21)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (September 21)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (September 21)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (September 21)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 21)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 21)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Galatasaray vs Kobenhavn: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD

India: JioTV, SonyLIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 3

Israel: 5Live

Italy: Sky Sport 254, NOW TV, Sky Sport Action, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Max

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 4

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 2

Switzerland: Blue Sport 9 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+, ViX