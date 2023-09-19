Galatasaray play against Kobenhavn this Wednesday, September 20 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Galatasaray vs Kobenhavn online in the US on Paramount +]
It is a game that holds greater significance than it might initially appear. Although it is only the first Matchday, and there is still a long journey ahead after this opening game, it is not an exaggeration to say that for these two teams, this match is indeed an early final.
They are in the same group as Manchester United and Bayern Munich, who are undoubtedly the top contenders for the first two positions. Therefore, if either of these two rivals wishes to compete for a spot in the round of 16 against the English or German teams, these two rivales must secure a victory in this match.
Galatasaray vs Kobenhavn: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 3:45 AM (September 21)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 6:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (September 21)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (September 21)
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 5:45 AM (September 21)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 21)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 21)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Galatasaray vs Kobenhavn: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SonyLIV
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD
India: JioTV, SonyLIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 3
Israel: 5Live
Italy: Sky Sport 254, NOW TV, Sky Sport Action, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Max
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 4
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 2
Switzerland: Blue Sport 9 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App
USA: Paramount+, ViX