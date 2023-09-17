Arsenal will face off against PSV in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Champions’ League group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Arsenal vs PSV online in the US on Paramount +]

It’s the start of the Champions League and fans are eager to see the most demanding club tournament. And if that were not enough, Matchday 1 of the group stage has several very interesting games like this one.

On the one hand there will be Arsenal, the runners-up of the Premier League, who in addition to fighting for the local tournaments, seek to perform well in the international tournament. Their rivals will be PSV, the leaders of the Eredivisie, always a tough team.

When will Arsenal vs PSV be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Champions’ League group stage between Arsenal and PSV will be played this Wednesday, September 20 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Arsenal vs PSV: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs PSV

This 2023/2024 Champions’ League game between Arsenal and PSV will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount +. Other options: ViX.