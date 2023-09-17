Bayern will host Manchester United in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Champions’ League group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The group stage of the Champions League is underway, and it is undoubtedly anticipated to be a tournament brimming with excitement, featuring some of the world’s finest teams. Two of these teams are unquestionably the opponents in this game, both boasting a rich history in the Champions League.

On the Bayern Munich side, they are perennial contenders for the title, and this season is no exception. They’ve had a solid start in the Bundesliga, albeit not as dominant as in previous years. As for Manchester United, they didn’t get off to the best start in the Premier League, but fortunes can change quickly in the Champions League.

When will Bayern vs Manchester United be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Champions’ League group stage between Bayern and Manchester United will be played this Wednesday, September 20 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Bayern vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bayern vs Manchester United

This 2023/2024 Champions’ League game between Bayern and Manchester United will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount +. Other options: ViX, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW.