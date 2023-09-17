Real Madrid will face off against Union Berlin in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Champions’ League group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Union Berlin online in the US on Paramount +]

The Champions League begins for one of the teams that is always a candidate to win it. This is nothing less than the competition’s top winner, Real Madrid, who are looking for revenge after what happened in the 2022/2023 edition, where Manchester City clearly surpassed them.

Their rivals will be Union Berlin, a team that will begin with this game to build its history in the Champions League, a competition that will play for the first time in its history after the great performances in the 2023/2024 Bundesliga. They know that they are not favorites against Real Madrid, but they will do everything possible to surprise them.

When will Real Madrid vs Union Berlin be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Champions’ League group stage between Real Madrid and Union Berlin be played this Wednesday, September 20 at 12:45 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Union Berlin

This 2023/2024 Champions’ League game between Real Madrid and Union Berlin will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount +. Other options: ViX.