Galatasaray vs PAOK: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Galatasaray face PAOK in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray SK
Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray SK

By Leonardo Herrera

Galatasaray kick off their 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League campaign against PAOK in a crucial League phase Matchday 1 showdown. Fans can catch all the action live, with both TV and streaming options available depending on your location, ensuring you won’t miss a minute of this exciting European clash.

[Watch Galatasaray vs PAOK live in the USA on Paramount+]

The UEFA Europa League kicks off with a familiar face in European competition as Galatasaray aim to recapture the glory of their late 90s heyday. A consistent presence in UEFA tournaments, the Turkish giants are once again expected to be among the top contenders for qualification.

Their first challenge comes against PAOK, one of Greece’s strongest clubs, known for their solid domestic performances. Both teams are eager to make an early statement in the tournament, setting up an intriguing clash with three crucial points at stake.

Galatasaray vs PAOK: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 26)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 26)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 26)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 26)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 26)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

PAOK's Andrija Zivkovic

PAOK’s Andrija Zivkovic – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Galatasaray vs PAOK: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 4
Germany: RTL+, tabii
India: tabii
Indonesia: tabii
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 5
Italy: SKY Go Italia, tabii, Sky Sport 253
Malaysia: tabii
Mexico: tabii
Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport 3
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
South Africa: DStv App SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 4
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 5
USA: Paramount+, ViX

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

