Galatasaray vs Sparta Praha: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 15, 2024

Galatasaray will take on Sparta Praha in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League round of 32. Here, you’ll discover comprehensive insights into this matchup, along with instructions on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your region for watching the game.

Galatasaray secured a commendable qualification to the Europa League by finishing third in their UEFA Champions League group, displacing none other than Manchester United, who ultimately landed in fourth place and were ousted from the tournament. The Turkish team is determined not to conclude their international journey following their achievement in the Champions League.

They will now strive to qualify for the round of 16. Their opponents will be Sparta Praha, who clinched second place in their group, even surpassing a formidable rival like Real Betis. They are equally keen to prolong their participation in this stage of the competition.

Galatasaray vs Sparta Praha: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (February 16)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (February 16)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (February 16)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (February 16)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 1:45 AM (February 16)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (February 16)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Galatasaray vs Sparta Praha: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 5, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 5 HD

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

France: RMC Sport live

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

India: SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6, discovery+

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254

Jamaica: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Premier Sports Cignal Play

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar Champions League 4, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, RTL+, Blue Sport 4 Live

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6

USA: Paramount+, ViX