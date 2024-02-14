Galatasaray will take on Sparta Praha in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League round of 32. Here, you’ll discover comprehensive insights into this matchup, along with instructions on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your region for watching the game.
Galatasaray secured a commendable qualification to the Europa League by finishing third in their UEFA Champions League group, displacing none other than Manchester United, who ultimately landed in fourth place and were ousted from the tournament. The Turkish team is determined not to conclude their international journey following their achievement in the Champions League.
They will now strive to qualify for the round of 16. Their opponents will be Sparta Praha, who clinched second place in their group, even surpassing a formidable rival like Real Betis. They are equally keen to prolong their participation in this stage of the competition.
Galatasaray vs Sparta Praha: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (February 16)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (February 16)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (February 16)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 5:45 AM (February 16)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (February 16)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (February 16)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Galatasaray vs Sparta Praha: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 5, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 5 HD
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
France: RMC Sport live
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
India: SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6, discovery+
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254
Jamaica: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Premier Sports Cignal Play
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Champions League 4, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, RTL+, Blue Sport 4 Live
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6
USA: Paramount+, ViX