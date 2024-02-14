Feyenoord are set to host Roma in what will be the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League round of 32. Below, you’ll find detailed insights into this encounter, as well as guidance on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your region for viewing the match.
[Watch Feyenoord vs Roma online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Without a doubt, this is one of the most intriguing matchups of the Europa League round of 32. Two teams, both strong contenders for the final stages, are set to clash in what could be deemed an early final.
Feyenoord are currently chasing PSV in the Eredivisie, albeit with a 10-point gap, making the Europa League their best opportunity for victory. Similarly, Roma’s aspirations in Serie A are limited to securing a spot in the Champions League, then this competition is a priority.
Feyenoord vs Roma: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (February 16)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (February 16)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (February 16)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 5:45 AM (February 16)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (February 16)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (February 16)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Feyenoord vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport live
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two, discovery+
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN Italia, Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico
Morocco: TOD, RMC Sport 3, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, Veronica TV, ESPN 2
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier FOOTBALL
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena 3 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar Champions League 10, Movistar+ Four
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RMC Sport 3, RTL+, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, CBS Sports Network, ViX, TUDN App