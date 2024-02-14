Feyenoord vs Roma: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 15, 2024

Feyenoord are set to host Roma in what will be the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League round of 32. Below, you’ll find detailed insights into this encounter, as well as guidance on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your region for viewing the match.

[Watch Feyenoord vs Roma online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Without a doubt, this is one of the most intriguing matchups of the Europa League round of 32. Two teams, both strong contenders for the final stages, are set to clash in what could be deemed an early final.

Feyenoord are currently chasing PSV in the Eredivisie, albeit with a 10-point gap, making the Europa League their best opportunity for victory. Similarly, Roma’s aspirations in Serie A are limited to securing a spot in the Champions League, then this competition is a priority.

Feyenoord vs Roma: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (February 16)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (February 16)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (February 16)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (February 16)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 1:45 AM (February 16)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (February 16)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Feyenoord vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport live

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two, discovery+

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico

Morocco: TOD, RMC Sport 3, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, Veronica TV, ESPN 2

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar Champions League 10, Movistar+ Four

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 3, RTL+, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, CBS Sports Network, ViX, TUDN App