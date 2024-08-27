Trending topics:
Galatasaray vs Young Boys: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Galatasaray receive Young Boys in the second leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League fourth round. Fans can look forward to full coverage, including match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Duel between Banhie Zoukrou (YB) and Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray)
By Leonardo Herrera

Galatasaray are gearing up to face Young Boys in the second leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League fourth round, promising an electrifying match fans won’t want to miss. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details to catch the game live in your country.

[Watch Young Boys vs Galatasaray live in the USA on Paramount+]

Galatasaray and Young Boys delivered an electrifying first leg, fully aware of the high stakes involved. In a match that offered no relief, the Swiss side edged out a 3-2 victory, with Filip Ugrinic‘s decisive penalty in the 86th minute sealing the win. The intense back-and-forth action kept fans on the edge of their seats, showcasing the determination and quality of both teams.

The tie is far from decided, and the second leg promises even greater drama. Galatasaray will now enjoy home advantage, giving them a slight edge as they look to overturn the deficit. However, Young Boys have shown their mettle and hold the upper hand on the scoreboard. Fans can expect a thrilling battle as both teams vie for a coveted spot in the Champions League.

Galatasaray vs Young Boys: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (August 28)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 28)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 28)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 28)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 28)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 28)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Elias Jelert of Galatasaray vs Ebrima Colley of Young Boys – IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Galatasaray vs Young Boys: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Sport360
Germany: Amazon Prime Video, tabii
India: tabii
Indonesia: tabii
Ireland: tabii
Italy: SKY Go Italia, tabii, Sky Sport 254
Malaysia: sooka, tabii, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports 2 Malaysia
Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, tabii, Sport TV5
Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1
UK: Amazon Prime Video, tabii
USA: Paramount+, ViX, TUDN USA

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

