Galatasaray vs Young Boys: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Galatasaray receive Young Boys in the second leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League fourth round. Fans can look forward to full coverage, including match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Galatasaray are gearing up to face Young Boys in the second leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League fourth round, promising an electrifying match fans won’t want to miss. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details to catch the game live in your country.

Galatasaray and Young Boys delivered an electrifying first leg, fully aware of the high stakes involved. In a match that offered no relief, the Swiss side edged out a 3-2 victory, with Filip Ugrinic‘s decisive penalty in the 86th minute sealing the win. The intense back-and-forth action kept fans on the edge of their seats, showcasing the determination and quality of both teams.

The tie is far from decided, and the second leg promises even greater drama. Galatasaray will now enjoy home advantage, giving them a slight edge as they look to overturn the deficit. However, Young Boys have shown their mettle and hold the upper hand on the scoreboard. Fans can expect a thrilling battle as both teams vie for a coveted spot in the Champions League.

Galatasaray vs Young Boys: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 28)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 28)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 28)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 28)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 28)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 28)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Elias Jelert of Galatasaray vs Ebrima Colley of Young Boys – IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Galatasaray vs Young Boys: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Sport360

Germany: Amazon Prime Video, tabii

India: tabii

Indonesia: tabii

Ireland: tabii

Italy: SKY Go Italia, tabii, Sky Sport 254

Malaysia: sooka, tabii, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports 2 Malaysia

Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, tabii, Sport TV5

Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

UK: Amazon Prime Video, tabii

USA: Paramount+, ViX, TUDN USA

