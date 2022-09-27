Gary Neville is a living legend for England and he know what he is talking about. The former player has given a harsh advice to Harry Maguire in order to change his whole career to good.

If there's a voice that know what he is talking about regarding Manchester United and England is Gary Neville. Now, the Red Devils legend has given a harsh advice to Harry Maguire that could help him change his whole career to good.

Harry Maguire has been severely judged since he arrived to Manchester United. He is still the most expensive defender in history with a €87 million transfer from Leicester City to the Red Devils, but he has not proved at all his value.

But now his problems have damaged England a lot. In the last group stage game of the 2022 UEFA Nations League, one mistake made by him led to a foul and penalty to give Germany the first goal of the game. Of course, people started talking about his performance and judged him roughly, the same situation that happens almost every single game.

Gary Neville sends a message to Harry Maguire to try to get him forget about the critics

Harry Maguire is probably the most critiziced player nowadays. Manchester United's center back is no longer a starting player in Erik ten Hag's squad and his performances in England's national team are giving huge doubts about his possibilities to begin at Qatar 2022.

After a terrible game against Germany in the last match of the 2022 UEFA Nations League group stage, Maguire has been again judged by the fans. Gary Neville has given a harsh advice to him in order to change his career to good quickly.

"I’ve been there myself. I gave away two really bad goals against Vasco de Gama in a World Club Championships in early 2000s, then six months later went onto have a horrible tournament for England in Belgium and Holland," said Neville to BBC Radio 5 Live.

"When I lost my confidence, I went and saw a psychologist to help me through those moments," said Manchester United's legend. "I would suggest he does what I did. I did go and see my doctor at Manchester United. I did go and get a psychologist and get help. You do need external help at times."

