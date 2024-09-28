Genoa vs Juventus: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 6

Genoa will face Juventus in a Matchday 6 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your location.

[Watch Genoa vs Juventus live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Juventus‘ early momentum in the tournament has stalled after three consecutive 0-0 draws, highlighting both their defensive strength and offensive struggles. While they’ve managed to keep opponents at bay, their inability to find the back of the net is causing concern as they slip further behind the top of the table.

Juventus know that they must return to winning form to stay in the title race. Next up for Juve is a crucial clash against Genoa, a team also desperate for a win. Genoa have had a rough start to the season, sitting dangerously close to the relegation zone with just 5 points. Both sides are in need of a victory, but for different reasons.

Genoa vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (September 29)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 29)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 29)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Kacper Urbanski of Genoa – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Genoa vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 9 Canada, TLN

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: GXR World

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports, CBS Sports Golazo, FOX Deportes