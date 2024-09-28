Trending topics:
Serie A

Genoa vs Juventus: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 6

Genoa will face Juventus in a Matchday 6 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your location.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus
Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus

By Leonardo Herrera

Genoa are set to take on Juventus in a highly anticipated Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans eager to catch the action can watch live on TV or stream it through various platforms. Make sure to check your local listings for broadcast details in your country.

[Watch Genoa vs Juventus live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Juventus‘ early momentum in the tournament has stalled after three consecutive 0-0 draws, highlighting both their defensive strength and offensive struggles. While they’ve managed to keep opponents at bay, their inability to find the back of the net is causing concern as they slip further behind the top of the table.

Juventus know that they must return to winning form to stay in the title race. Next up for Juve is a crucial clash against Genoa, a team also desperate for a win. Genoa have had a rough start to the season, sitting dangerously close to the relegation zone with just 5 points. Both sides are in need of a victory, but for different reasons.

Genoa vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (September 29)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 29)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 29)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Kacper Urbanski of Genoa – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Kacper Urbanski of Genoa

Genoa vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 9 Canada, TLN
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
India: GXR World
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports, CBS Sports Golazo, FOX Deportes

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

