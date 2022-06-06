England will visit Germany in what will be the second game of group A3 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Germany vs England: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League

Germany and England will face each other in what will be Matchday 2 of group A3 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and DAZN in Canada.

In their debut, England were surprised by Hungary, a team that has grown a lot in recent years, but was also inferior to the English in qualifying. However, the Hungarians won 1-0 leaving England in a difficult situation as the other two members of the group are Italy and their rival in this game.

In the case of Germany, they come from equaling against Italy and although a victory would be very useful, especially considering that they will play at home, a draw would not be a bad result either, since it would leave them out of the relegation zone, although complicated for the next games so it is better to ensure a victory that would leave them as leaders as long as Hungary does not win.

Germany vs England: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Live Stream US: FuboTV

Live Stream Canada: DAZN

Germany vs England: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Germany vs England: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two rivals have met in a total of 33 games and as could be expected, the statistics are very even. The dominators are Germany, who have won 14 times while England did it 13 times, and only 6 matches have ended in a draw.

These rivals have faced each other in different official competitions (in fact, these rivals played in the final of 1966 World Cup) as well as in friendlies. The last game was for Euro 2020, on June 29, 2021 (the Cup was postponed for 1 year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic), and on that occasion it was a 2-0 victory for England with goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Germany vs England in the US

This game between Germany and England to be played this Tuesday, June 7 at 2:45 PM (ET) for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: ViX.

Germany vs England: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Germany are the favorite with +105 odds, while England have +235. A tie would finish in a +240 payout.

DraftKings Germany +105 Tie +240 England +235

*Odds via DraftKings