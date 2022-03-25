Germany will play against Israel in a friendly match this Saturday, March 26 for at the Rhein-Neckar Arena. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Germany and Israel will face each other this Saturday, March 26 at 3:45 PM (ET) at the Rhein-Neckar Arena in a 2022 international friendly. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the United States.

Germany are one of the 10 UEFA teams that are already qualified for the next Qatar 2022 World Cup. Their score in Group J was almost perfect, since in 10 games they obtained 9 wins and one loss for a total of 27 points. out of 30 possible. The Germans will seek to prepare in the best way to improve what was done in the last World Cup in Russia.

In the case of the Israelis, despite finishing third in their group, they were a bit far behind the second, Scotland. Their tie was not bad at all, although it is worth clarifying that they had a group with weak teams, where even the main candidates to win the zone are not a top-level team: Denmark. That is why now Israel have the chance to face a quite strong rival thinking about future competitions.

Germany vs Israel: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Time: 3:45 PM (ET)

Location: Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Germany vs Israel: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

Germany vs Israel: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history there are only four clashes between these two rivals, all of them for friendlies, and as could be expected, Germany were the winners in all of them for which they are the dominators of the statistics against this rival against whom neither lost nor tied. The last time they played was on May 31, 2012, with a 2-0 German victory.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Germany vs Israel in the US

The game between Germany and Israel to be played this Saturday, March 26 at 3:45 PM (ET) for this 2022 international friendly match, will be broadcast to the United States on: ESPN+, PrendeTV.

Germany vs Israel: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Germany are unsurprisingly the favorites with -1200 odds, while Israel have +1900. A tie would finish in a +1000 payout.

DraftKings Germany -1200 Tie +1000 Israel +1900

*Odds via DraftKings