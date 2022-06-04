Gibraltar and Macedonia will face each other on Sunday at Victoria Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League C Group C4. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Gibraltar and Macedonia will clash off at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar on Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group C4 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV, while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will only be their third overall meeting. As expected, Macedonia are the firm favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won on all the previous three occasions. Gibraltar are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on November 19, 2018, when the Lynxes torpedoed Los Llanis with a final result of 4-0 in a 2018 League Nations match in Gibraltar. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Gibraltar vs Macedonia: Kick-off Time

Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Gibraltar: 7:00 PM

Macedonia: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

US: 12:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:00 PM

Gibraltar vs Macedonia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport Action Africa

Cameroon: SuperSport Action Africa

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport Action Africa

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Action Africa

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport Action Africa

Macedonia: Arena Sport 4

Nigeria: SuperSport Action Africa

Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Russia: Okko Sport

Rwanda: SuperSport Action Africa

South Africa: SuperSport Action Africa, DStv App, SuperSport Action

Sudan: SuperSport Action Africa

UK: Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV, VIX, Fox Soccer Plus

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Action Africa

How to watch Gibraltar vs Macedonia anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Gibraltar and Macedonia but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.