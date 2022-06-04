Gibraltar and Macedonia will clash off at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar on Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group C4 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV, while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.
This will only be their third overall meeting. As expected, Macedonia are the firm favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won on all the previous three occasions. Gibraltar are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a tie.
Their most recent game was played on November 19, 2018, when the Lynxes torpedoed Los Llanis with a final result of 4-0 in a 2018 League Nations match in Gibraltar. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.
Gibraltar vs Macedonia: Kick-off Time
Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Monday)
Botswana: 6:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Gibraltar: 7:00 PM
Macedonia: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Sudan: 6:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
US: 12:00 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 8:00 PM
Gibraltar vs Macedonia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: SuperSport Action Africa
Cameroon: SuperSport Action Africa
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport Action Africa
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Action Africa
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Kenya: SuperSport Action Africa
Macedonia: Arena Sport 4
Nigeria: SuperSport Action Africa
Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Russia: Okko Sport
Rwanda: SuperSport Action Africa
South Africa: SuperSport Action Africa, DStv App, SuperSport Action
Sudan: SuperSport Action Africa
UK: Premier Player HD
US: FuboTV, VIX, Fox Soccer Plus
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Action Africa
How to watch Gibraltar vs Macedonia anywhere
