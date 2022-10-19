With the title dispute heating up leading to the last matchday of the 2022 Argentine League, Gimnasia vs Boca Juniors will complete a postponed game. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Gimnasia vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online for free 2022 Argentine League in your country

The Matchday 23 between Gimnasia and Boca Juniors for the 2022 Argentine League will finally take place on Thursday, October 20 after being suspended for violence outside the stadium. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ are available options.

We are a few days away from the definition of the tournament, but everything is still up in the air. Boca Juniors away loss to Newell’s last Sunday complicated things for them. Although they still depend on themselves to get the job done, they are now behind Racing Club in the standings. That’s why the Xeneizes will be forced to get a victory at Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium, because that is the only result that would put them back in the first place.

The story for Gimnasia is a bit different. Their title aspirations vanished dramatically after getting only one triumph in their last six games. However, they are still in the tight race to qualify for the next Copa Libertadores. Although Néstor Gorosito’s side must get better on offense to have a chance in this bout. They weren’t able to score in their last two home matches, so the task doesn’t look easy.

Gimnasia vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time

Gimnasia will host Boca Juniors for Matchday 23 of the 2022 Argentine League this Thursday, October 20 at Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium.

Gimnasia vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming

