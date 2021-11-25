Another intense soccer year will be on the books soon when we head into 2022, the year of the long-awaited FIFA World Cup that will be held in Qatar. But first, it's time for the awards corresponding to this year.
The 2021 Globe Soccer Awards will be held in Dubai by the end of December, in what will be the 11th edition of the ceremonies that began in 2010. Once again, people from all over the planet will have the chance to vote.
As the award ceremony is getting close, here we'll break down how the votation process works, until when there's time to choose your favorite nominees, who are they and for which categories they challenge, and who were the previous winners.
How can I vote for the Globe Soccer Awards 2021?
The votation for the Globe Soccer Awards is quite simple. It consists of two rounds. In the first one, people will have the option to vote on 95 nominees who are divided on eight different categories.
The public can vote through the Globe Soccer Awards official website https://vote.globesoccer.com. The five candidates in each category who receive the most votes make it to the second round.
In the second stage of the votation these five finalists for each category will compete for the final decision. People will also be able to vote in this round, but this time the votes of the official jury of Globe Soccer will count 60% on the final results. The public vote, on the other hand, will weigh 40%.
When is the due date of the Globe Soccer Awards 2021?
The 2021 Globe Soccer Awards ceremony will take place on December 27, 2021 in Dubai. The first round of votation began on November 25 and will run until December 8. The second round will start on December 9 and people will have time to vote for their favorite finalists until December 17.
Who are the nominees of the Globe Soccer Awards 2021?
Best Men's Player of the Year
Cesar Azpilicueta - Chelsea FC
Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
Federico Chiesa - Juventus FC
Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
Ruben Dias - Manchester City
Gianluigi Donnarumma - Paris Saint-Germain
Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United
Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund
Jorginho Frello - Chelsea FC
Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
N’Golo Kante - Chelsea FC
Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich
Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea FC
Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain
Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi - Paris Saint-Germain
Thomas Müller - Bayern Múnich
Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus FC
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool FC
Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain
Best Women’s Player of the Year
Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona
Caroline Graham - Barcelona
Jenni Hermoso - Barcelona
Lieke Martens - Barcelona
Alexia Putellas - Barcelona
Lucy Bronze - Manchester City
Samantha Kerr
Fran Kirby - Chelsea
Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal
Alex Morgan - Orlando Pride
Megan Rapinoe - OL Reign
Wendie Renard - Olympique Lyon
Best Men’s Club of the Year
Al-Ahly (Egypt)
Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
Atletico Madrid (Spain)
Bayern Munich (Germany)
Chelsea FC (England)
Flamengo (Brazil)
Inter Milan (Italy)
Lille LOSC (France)
Manchester City (England)
Manchester United (England)
Palmeiras (Brazil)
Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Pohang Steelers (Japan)
Ulsan Hyundai (Japan)
Villarreal CF (Spain)
Best Women’s Club of the Year
Barcelona
Bayern
Chelsea
Manchester City
Olympique Lyon (France)
PSG
Wolfsburg
Best Defender of the Year
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Cesar Azpilicueta
Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)
Marquinhos
Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Best Goalkeeper of the Year
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Keylor Navas (PSG)
Ederson (Manchester City)
Mike Maignan (Milan)
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
Manuel Neuer (Bayern)
Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
Best Coach of the Year
Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur)
Lluís Cortés (Barcelona Women's)
Didier Deschamps (France)
Unai Emery (Villarreal CF)
Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern)
Christophe Galtier (OGC Nice)
Josep Guardiola (Manchester City)
Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark)
Roberto Mancini (Italy)
Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)
Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)
Gareth Southgate (England)
Tite (Brazil)
Thomas Tuchel (Paris Saint-Germain)
Best National Team of the Year
Argentina
Brazil
England
France
Italy
Mexico
Morocco
United States
Globe Soccer Awards 2021: Past winners
2010
Best agent of the year – Jorge Mendes
Best director of the year – Miguel Ángel Gil Marín (Atlético Madrid)
Special Career Award – Adriano Galliani (Milan)
2011
Best player of the year – Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
Greatest media attraction in football – Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
Best Club of the year – Barcelona
Player's career – Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)
Best agent of the year – Jorge Mendes
Director's Career – Pinto da Costa (Porto)
2012
Best Club of the year – Atlético Madrid
Best player of the year – Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid)
Player's career – Eric Abidal (Barcelona)
Best player of the Century – Diego Maradona
Best agent of the year – Jorge Mendes
Agent's career – Rob Jansen
Best coach of the year – José Mourinho (Real Madrid)
Best goal scorer of the UAE – Hassan Mohamed (Dubai CSC)
Greatest media attraction in football – José Mourinho (Real Madrid)
Special award – Michel Platini
2013
Best Player of the Year - Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)
Fans Favourite Player - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
Best Agent of the Year - Jorge Mendes
Agent Career Award - Giovanni Branchini
Player Career Award - Deco
Best Coach of the Year - Antonio Conte (Juventus)
Coach Career Award - Pep Guardiola (Bayern Munich)
Best Media Attraction in Football - Pep Guardiola (Bayern Munich)
Best Club of the Year - Bayern Munich
Record Breaking Player Award - Xavi (Barcelona)
Best Coach in the GCC - Mahdi Ali (United Arab Emirates)
2014
Best Player of The Year - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
Marca Fans' Favourite Player - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
Best Agent of the Year - Jorge Mendes
Player Career Award - Filippo Inzaghi
Best Coach of the Year - Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)
Best Media Attraction in Football - Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)
Best Club of the Year - Real Madrid
Best President of the Year - Florentino Perez (Real Madrid)
Best Revelation Player of the Year - James Rodríguez (Real Madrid)
Best Referee of the Year - Nicola Rizzoli
Best Media Executive - Riccardo Silva
Best Arab Player of The Year - Medhi Benatia
Special Award – Atlético Madrid (Special Award)[12]
2015
Best Player of The Year - Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Best Agent of the Year - Jorge Mendes
First Player Career Award - Andrea Pirlo
Second Player Career Award - Frank Lampard
Best Coach of the Year - Marc Wilmots (Belgium)
Best Media Attraction in Football - Barcelona
Best Media Executive - Javier Bordas
Best Club of the Year - Barcelona
Best President of the Year - Josep Maria Bartomeu (Barcelona)
Best Referee of the Year - Ravshan Irmatov
Best Club Academy - Benfica
Best Player in the GCC - Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal)
2016
Best Player of The Year - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
Goodwill Award - Cristiano Ronaldo
Best Club of the Year - Real Madrid
Best President of the Year - Florentino Pérez (Real Madrid)
Best Coach of the Year - Fernando Santos (Portugal)
Best Referee of the Year - Mark Clattenburg
Best Player in the GCC - Omar Abdulrahman (Al Ain)
Best Club in the GCC - Al-Hilal FC
Best Arab Player of The Year - Mohamed Salah
Best Chinese Player of The Year - Zheng Zhi (Guangzhou Evergrande)
Best Agent of the Year - Mino Raiola
Player Career Award - Javier Zanetti
Player Career Award - Samuel Eto'o
Special Award - Unai Emery
Best Sports Media Agency of the Year - MP & Silva
2017
Best Player of the Year - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
Best Club of the Year - Real Madrid
Best Coach of the Year - Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)
Best League of the Year - La Liga
Best Referee of the Year - Felix Brych
Player Career Award - Francesco Totti
Player Career Award - Carles Puyol
Coach Career Award - Marcello Lippi
Best Arab National Team Coach - Héctor Cúper (Egypt)
Best Arab National Team - Saudi Arabia
Best Agent of the Year - Jorge Mendes
Football Executive of the Year - Vadim Vasilyev (Monaco)
The Sport Business Award - Ferran Soriano
Master Coach Special Award - Diego Simeone (Atlético Madrid)
2018
Best Player of the Year - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Juventus)
Globe Soccer 433 Fans’ Award - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Juventus)
Best Club of the Year - Atlético Madrid
Best Coach of the Year - Didier Deschamps (France)
Best Goalkeeper of the Year - Alisson (Roma, Liverpool)
Best Agent of the Year - Jorge Mendes
Special Career Award - Zvonimir Boban
Player Career Award - Ronaldo
Player Career Award - Blaise Matuidi
Coach Career Award - Fabio Capello
Best Sporting Director of the Year - Fabio Paratici (Juventus)
Arab Career Award - Sami Al-Jaber
Best Arab Referee of the Year - Mohammed Abdullah
2019
Best Men's Player of the Year - Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
Best Revelation Player - João Félix (Benfica, Atlético Madrid)
Best Women's Player of the Year - Lucy Bronze (Lyon)
Best Referee of the Year - Stéphanie Frappart
Player Career Award - Miralem Pjanić (Juventus)
Best Partnership of the Year Award by Sport Business - Manchester City and SAP
Best Agent of the Year - Jorge Mendes
Player Career Award - Ryan Giggs
Best Academy of the Year - Ajax and Benfica
Best Young Arab Player of the Year - Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund)
Best Arab Club Award - Al-Hilal
Best Arab Player Award - Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr)
Best Club of the Year - Liverpool
Best Coach of the Year - Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool)
Best Goalkeeper of the Year - Alisson (Liverpool)
Best Sporting Director of the Year - Andrea Berta (Atlético Madrid)
2020
Player of the Century 2001–2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
Player Career Award: Iker Casillas
Player Career Award: Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)
Coach of the Century 2001–2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich)
Club of the Century 2001–2020: Real Madrid
Club of the Year: Bayern Munich
Top Title Winners in the Middle East: Al Ahly
Agent of the Century 2001–2020: Jorge Mendes