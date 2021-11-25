The 2021 Globe Soccer Wards are just around the corner as the end of the year is drawing nearer. Here, find out how and until when you can vote, who are the nominees for each category, and who were the past winners.

Another intense soccer year will be on the books soon when we head into 2022, the year of the long-awaited FIFA World Cup that will be held in Qatar. But first, it's time for the awards corresponding to this year.

The 2021 Globe Soccer Awards will be held in Dubai by the end of December, in what will be the 11th edition of the ceremonies that began in 2010. Once again, people from all over the planet will have the chance to vote.

As the award ceremony is getting close, here we'll break down how the votation process works, until when there's time to choose your favorite nominees, who are they and for which categories they challenge, and who were the previous winners.

How can I vote for the Globe Soccer Awards 2021?

The votation for the Globe Soccer Awards is quite simple. It consists of two rounds. In the first one, people will have the option to vote on 95 nominees who are divided on eight different categories.

The public can vote through the Globe Soccer Awards official website https://vote.globesoccer.com. The five candidates in each category who receive the most votes make it to the second round.

In the second stage of the votation these five finalists for each category will compete for the final decision. People will also be able to vote in this round, but this time the votes of the official jury of Globe Soccer will count 60% on the final results. The public vote, on the other hand, will weigh 40%.

When is the due date of the Globe Soccer Awards 2021?

The 2021 Globe Soccer Awards ceremony will take place on December 27, 2021 in Dubai. The first round of votation began on November 25 and will run until December 8. The second round will start on December 9 and people will have time to vote for their favorite finalists until December 17.

Who are the nominees of the Globe Soccer Awards 2021?

Best Men's Player of the Year

Cesar Azpilicueta - Chelsea FC

Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

Federico Chiesa - Juventus FC

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Ruben Dias - Manchester City

Gianluigi Donnarumma - Paris Saint-Germain

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

Jorginho Frello - Chelsea FC

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

N’Golo Kante - Chelsea FC

Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea FC

Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi - Paris Saint-Germain

Thomas Müller - Bayern Múnich

Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain

Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus FC

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool FC

Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain

Best Women’s Player of the Year

Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona

Caroline Graham - Barcelona

Jenni Hermoso - Barcelona

Lieke Martens - Barcelona

Alexia Putellas - Barcelona

Lucy Bronze - Manchester City

Samantha Kerr

Fran Kirby - Chelsea

Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal

Alex Morgan - Orlando Pride

Megan Rapinoe - OL Reign

Wendie Renard - Olympique Lyon

Best Men’s Club of the Year

Al-Ahly (Egypt)

Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Chelsea FC (England)

Flamengo (Brazil)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Lille LOSC (France)

Manchester City (England)

Manchester United (England)

Palmeiras (Brazil)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Pohang Steelers (Japan)

Ulsan Hyundai (Japan)

Villarreal CF (Spain)

Best Women’s Club of the Year

Barcelona

Bayern

Chelsea

Manchester City

Olympique Lyon (France)

PSG

Wolfsburg

Best Defender of the Year

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Cesar Azpilicueta

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Marquinhos

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Best Goalkeeper of the Year

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Keylor Navas (PSG)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Mike Maignan (Milan)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Best Coach of the Year

Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur)

Lluís Cortés (Barcelona Women's)

Didier Deschamps (France)

Unai Emery (Villarreal CF)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern)

Christophe Galtier (OGC Nice)

Josep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark)

Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Gareth Southgate (England)

Tite (Brazil)

Thomas Tuchel (Paris Saint-Germain)

Best National Team of the Year

Argentina

Brazil

England

France

Italy

Mexico

Morocco

United States

Globe Soccer Awards 2021: Past winners

2010

Best agent of the year – Jorge Mendes

Best director of the year – Miguel Ángel Gil Marín (Atlético Madrid)

Special Career Award – Adriano Galliani (Milan)

2011

Best player of the year – Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Greatest media attraction in football – Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Best Club of the year – Barcelona

Player's career – Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)

Best agent of the year – Jorge Mendes

Director's Career – Pinto da Costa (Porto)

2012

Best Club of the year – Atlético Madrid

Best player of the year – Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid)

Player's career – Eric Abidal (Barcelona)

Best player of the Century – Diego Maradona

Best agent of the year – Jorge Mendes

Agent's career – Rob Jansen

Best coach of the year – José Mourinho (Real Madrid)

Best goal scorer of the UAE – Hassan Mohamed (Dubai CSC)

Greatest media attraction in football – José Mourinho (Real Madrid)

Special award – Michel Platini

2013

Best Player of the Year - Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)

Fans Favourite Player - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Best Agent of the Year - Jorge Mendes

Agent Career Award - Giovanni Branchini

Player Career Award - Deco

Best Coach of the Year - Antonio Conte (Juventus)

Coach Career Award - Pep Guardiola (Bayern Munich)

Best Media Attraction in Football - Pep Guardiola (Bayern Munich)

Best Club of the Year - Bayern Munich

Record Breaking Player Award - Xavi (Barcelona)

Best Coach in the GCC - Mahdi Ali (United Arab Emirates)

2014

Best Player of The Year - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Marca Fans' Favourite Player - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Best Agent of the Year - Jorge Mendes

Player Career Award - Filippo Inzaghi

Best Coach of the Year - Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Best Media Attraction in Football - Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Best Club of the Year - Real Madrid

Best President of the Year - Florentino Perez (Real Madrid)

Best Revelation Player of the Year - James Rodríguez (Real Madrid)

Best Referee of the Year - Nicola Rizzoli

Best Media Executive - Riccardo Silva

Best Arab Player of The Year - Medhi Benatia

Special Award – Atlético Madrid (Special Award)[12]

2015

Best Player of The Year - Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Best Agent of the Year - Jorge Mendes

First Player Career Award - Andrea Pirlo

Second Player Career Award - Frank Lampard

Best Coach of the Year - Marc Wilmots (Belgium)

Best Media Attraction in Football - Barcelona

Best Media Executive - Javier Bordas

Best Club of the Year - Barcelona

Best President of the Year - Josep Maria Bartomeu (Barcelona)

Best Referee of the Year - Ravshan Irmatov

Best Club Academy - Benfica

Best Player in the GCC - Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal)

2016

Best Player of The Year - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Goodwill Award - Cristiano Ronaldo

Best Club of the Year - Real Madrid

Best President of the Year - Florentino Pérez (Real Madrid)

Best Coach of the Year - Fernando Santos (Portugal)

Best Referee of the Year - Mark Clattenburg

Best Player in the GCC - Omar Abdulrahman (Al Ain)

Best Club in the GCC - Al-Hilal FC

Best Arab Player of The Year - Mohamed Salah

Best Chinese Player of The Year - Zheng Zhi (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Best Agent of the Year - Mino Raiola

Player Career Award - Javier Zanetti

Player Career Award - Samuel Eto'o

Special Award - Unai Emery

Best Sports Media Agency of the Year - MP & Silva

2017

Best Player of the Year - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Best Club of the Year - Real Madrid

Best Coach of the Year - Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)

Best League of the Year - La Liga

Best Referee of the Year - Felix Brych

Player Career Award - Francesco Totti

Player Career Award - Carles Puyol

Coach Career Award - Marcello Lippi

Best Arab National Team Coach - Héctor Cúper (Egypt)

Best Arab National Team - Saudi Arabia

Best Agent of the Year - Jorge Mendes

Football Executive of the Year - Vadim Vasilyev (Monaco)

The Sport Business Award - Ferran Soriano

Master Coach Special Award - Diego Simeone (Atlético Madrid)

2018

Best Player of the Year - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Juventus)

Globe Soccer 433 Fans’ Award - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Juventus)

Best Club of the Year - Atlético Madrid

Best Coach of the Year - Didier Deschamps (France)

Best Goalkeeper of the Year - Alisson (Roma, Liverpool)

Best Agent of the Year - Jorge Mendes

Special Career Award - Zvonimir Boban

Player Career Award - Ronaldo

Player Career Award - Blaise Matuidi

Coach Career Award - Fabio Capello

Best Sporting Director of the Year - Fabio Paratici (Juventus)

Arab Career Award - Sami Al-Jaber

Best Arab Referee of the Year - Mohammed Abdullah

2019

Best Men's Player of the Year - Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Revelation Player - João Félix (Benfica, Atlético Madrid)

Best Women's Player of the Year - Lucy Bronze (Lyon)

Best Referee of the Year - Stéphanie Frappart

Player Career Award - Miralem Pjanić (Juventus)

Best Partnership of the Year Award by Sport Business - Manchester City and SAP

Best Agent of the Year - Jorge Mendes

Player Career Award - Ryan Giggs

Best Academy of the Year - Ajax and Benfica

Best Young Arab Player of the Year - Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund)

Best Arab Club Award - Al-Hilal

Best Arab Player Award - Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr)

Best Club of the Year - Liverpool

Best Coach of the Year - Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Best Goalkeeper of the Year - Alisson (Liverpool)

Best Sporting Director of the Year - Andrea Berta (Atlético Madrid)

2020

Player of the Century 2001–2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Player Career Award: Iker Casillas

Player Career Award: Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

Coach of the Century 2001–2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich)

Club of the Century 2001–2020: Real Madrid

Club of the Year: Bayern Munich

Top Title Winners in the Middle East: Al Ahly

Agent of the Century 2001–2020: Jorge Mendes