Mexico‘s recent loss to the USMNT in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals has left them in a state of disarray. This presents a challenging situation for their prospects of contending for the 2023 Gold Cup title.

In a surprising turn of events, the team will be without head coach Diego Cocca, who was fired despite being appointed earlier this year. While Mexico struggled during his short tenure, the decision to let him go seemed to be influenced by factors beyond on-field performance.

As the tournament unfolds, several notable players will be absent. Among the significant names missing from Mexico’s lineup is Chicharito Hernandez. Unfortunately, the talented striker will not be able to represent his country.

Why isn’t Chicharito Hernandez playing for Mexico?

The decision to exclude Chicharito Hernandez from the roster was made prior to Cocca’s dismissal. Nevertheless, Hernandez was already ruled out due to an injury. The LA Galaxy player recently suffered a torn ACL, which prevents his participation in the tournament.