The absence of Keylor Navas is one of the most notable occurrences in the 2023 Gold Cup, particularly for the Costa Rican team. Here we will explain the reason behind the absence of this star goalkeeper from his national team, which is participating in the most significant national team tournament organized by Concacaf.

For years he has been a goalkeeper who participates in the world soccer elite. Every fan of this sport recognizes the name of Keylor Navas when he hears it, having played in important teams in his country and Europe, highlighting his time at Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Undoubtedly, Navas would have been of great importance to the Costa Rican team, which is considered one of the main contenders to reach the latter stages of the competition. However, unfortunately, the goalkeeper who dazzled for his country during the 2014 World Cup will not be available to represent Costa Rica in the 2023 Gold Cup.

Costa Rica loses one of their stars

Keylor Navas was left out of the Gold Cup because he was unable to recover from an injury sustained while playing for his current team, England’s Nottingham Forest.

According to the doctor of the Costa Rican team, Alejandro Ramirez: “We saw that he is recovering very well, but unfortunately it is not enough to be able to participate in this competition (Concacaf Gold Cup), as he will need between three and four weeks for a full recovery.”