The men’s national football teams organized by CONCACAF participate in the Gold Cup to determine a continental champion in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. It’s held every two years on average.

When this year’s tournament begins, it will be the 17th time it has been held since 1991. This year, there will be a total of 16 teams competing for regional glory.

The Gold Cup begins with eight teams divided into four groups of four, with the top two teams from each zone progressing to the quarterfinals. With eight championships, Mexico are the most successful team.

Why are Nicaragua absent from the 2023 Gold Cup?

Nicaragua have competed in five Gold Cup tournaments with the first one in 1963. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to create an impression and ended up losing 17 of their 18 games. In 1967, they tied the home team Honduras 1-1 for their best-ever performance.

Two weeks before the start of the 2023 edition, CONCACAF confirmed that they will not be participating due to the use of an ineligible player. The unidentified player reportedly played in eight games for Nicaragua, including contests in the 2022-23 Nations League, as reported by the confederation.

Group A now includes Trinidad and Tobago instead of the Blue and White. Richard Rodrguez has been widely reported to be the ineligible player that played for Nicaragua, despite CONCACAF’s refusal to reveal his identity.