The USMNT heads into the upcoming Gold Cup as the favorites, aiming to defend their title and continue their recent dominance in the tournament. As co-hosts of the competition, the USMNT has the added advantage of playing on home soil.

Having emerged victorious in the previous edition and securing the CONCACAF Nations League title by defeating Mexico in the semifinals and Canada in the final, the USMNT enters the tournament with confidence and high expectations.

The current roster has several notable absences in its quest to defend the title, including the talented Sergiño Dest. However, there is still a good chance for the USMNT to clinch another Gold Cup triumph to their resume.

Why isn’t Sergiño Dest playing for the USMNT?

In the semifinals against Mexico, the defender saw the red card. He was suspended for two games, but that’s not the reason why he is not in the competition. Sergiño Dest isn’t part of the roster because the USMNT opted to form a team without most of the European-based players. That’s why the roster is full of MLS players ready to use this opportunity to see meaningful minutes.