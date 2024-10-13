Trending topics:
Greece vs Ireland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Greece take on Ireland in League B's Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Vangelis Pavlidis of Greece
© IMAGO / Every Second MediaVangelis Pavlidis of Greece

By Leonardo Herrera

Greece are riding high after one of the most remarkable victories in their history, shocking England 2-1 at Wembley to take control of their group. The stunning win has given the Greeks a surge of momentum as they now set their sights on continuing their impressive run. With confidence at an all-time high, Greece will be eager to build on that success in their upcoming match.

Next up for the Greeks is Ireland, who finally found their footing with a win after dropping their first two matches. The Irish are desperate to keep the points coming as they fight to stay in contention within the group. After their much-needed victory, Ireland will be motivated to go after Greece and make up ground in the standings.

Greece vs Ireland: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 14)

Austria: 8:45 PM

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 14)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 14)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 14)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 14)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ireland’s Liam Scales – IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Greece vs Ireland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Germany

Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Ireland: RTE Player, RTE 2

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 4

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

