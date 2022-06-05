Grenada will play against El Salvador for Matchday 2 of the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League. Check out the all the information about this match such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Grenada will host El Salvador at the Kirani James National Stadium for Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time and TV channel. This game will available in the United States to watch and stream live on Paramount+.

Grenada want to take revenge at home after their 3-1 loss at the Estadio Cuscatlan in Matchday 1 of this CONCACAF Nations League group. The team managed by Michael Findlay wants to win at home despite the obvious disadvantage they have against the Salvadorian side.

Whereas El Salvador want to keep up with the winning streak for one more game. The team managed by Hugo Perez seeks a win to stay on top of this group. It is important to note in this group the USMNT will also start to play right after this matchday.

Grenada vs El Salvador: Date

Grenada and El Salvador will face-off at the Kirani James National Stadium on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET) for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This is Matchday 2 of Group 4 of the League A of this competition.

Grenada vs El Salvador: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Grenada vs El Salvador: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This CONCACAF Nations League matchup between Grenada and El Salvador for Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League A Group 4 will be available to watch in the United States on Paramount+. Other options are: TUDN App, TUDN.com and TUDN USA.