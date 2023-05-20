Guatemala U-20 will play against New Zealand U-20 today for Matchday 1 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Guatemala U-20 vs New Zealand U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the first game of the group stage and the teams want to start in the best way a competition that will undoubtedly be very tough and unpredictable. There are only three games, so every point that they can get or lose could be of great importance, as well as the goals scored.

And in this game there are two teams that are not among the main favorites to advance to the round, so they know that the direct duel between them could be decisive. Guatemala U-20 have a great chance to make history in a tournament that the most powerful Concacaf team, Mexico, did not qualify. For their part, New Zealand U-20 will seek to qualify for the round of 16.

Guatemala U-20 vs New Zealand U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Guatemala: 12:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Guatemala U-20 vs New Zealand U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

France: The Team Web

Guatemala: Tigo Sports Guatemala, TUDN

Mexico: TUDN Live, TUDN, VIX+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Portugal: RTP Play

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live.